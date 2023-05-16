GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — If you are looking for Disney magic that will have you “frozen” in your seat this summer, check out Disney’s “Frozen.” The hit Broadway musical is coming to Grand Rapids this summer, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway series. Make sure you and your family don’t miss out on the magic. Learn how you can get tickets here.

Maranda experienced the magic firsthand when she talked to Sven. The beloved character is a reindeer described by Disney’s “Frozen” website as having “the heart of a Labrador,” and as “Kristoff’s loyal friend, sleigh puller and conscience.” You can learn more about the characters of Frozen here.

What makes “Frozen” so magical is the connection the actors and actresses have to their characters. What is also magical are the puppets. The goal is to make the audience forget that there is a human on the inside. While Sven may have an extra friend on the inside, you would never know. The craftsmanship of the puppet is quite extraordinary. Constructed in pieces, the costume features a carbon fiber head, lots of fur, and patterns that animate and bring the character to life.

Disney's "Frozen" is part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids Series.

