GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Maranda’s amazing Park Party crew supported five communities around West Michigan this summer. Maranda visited Holland, Muskegon, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Kentwood. Students enrolled in summer school programs were surprised to find their recess turned into a Park Party. Several community members came out to support these kids and their schools.

Fifth Third Bank and Meijer donated $1,000 each to Holland Public Schools, Muskegon Public Schools, Battle Creek Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Kentwood Public Schools.

Maranda hopes these students have a great school year.

Holland

Muskegon

Battle Creek

Kalamazoo

Kentwood

Maranda would like to give a special thanks to the following partners who helped make this year’s Park Party Recess season a success: