GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) —Maranda brought her Park Party Recess to West Elementary School in Holland. These kids were surprised and excited when they ran out to the Park Party for recess. With fun inflatable games from ACP Entertainment, Princesses, Meijer with their food truck to hand out treats to kids, and many tables of fun activities. This will be a fun day to remember for these kids.

