Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Fifth Third Bank is a big proponent of education and programs that allow our students to be able to share their inputs and thoughts. That is why Fifth Third Bank supports the Mosaic Film Experience, because it focuses on the work force as well as entrepreneur development for its students. The Mosaic Film Experience started 12 years ago by Skot Welch, who wanted to introduce students to several different career opportunities. The Mosaic Film Experience is about much more than just film making, it also focuses on problem solving. If a student is equipped to solve problems than they are prepared to work in any industry as the workforce is all about problem solving and being able to be adverse. When you put Storytelling and problem solving together than you get something special. You create opportunities for local professionals to see students as future employees and even as business creators.

Sponsor Fifth Third Bank

Sponsor West Michigan Whitecaps