GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many couples may feel uncertain about buying a home due to increased interest rates. Do I need a large financial sum to purchase a home? What about my credit score, and does it have to be perfect? These are some thoughts and questions that many have when deciding to take the next step in buying a house.

June is National Homeownership Month, and Fifth Third Bank shares helpful tips for homebuyers.

The first step is to talk with a Mortgage Loan Originator. They will review your credit and financial situation to find the best home possible. There is a common misconception about homeownership; that it takes a lot of money and perfect credit to buy a home, but this isn’t necessarily the case. Learn more, and find a Loan Originator near you here.

While ever-changing interest rates may seem intimidating, don’t let it stop you from becoming a homeowner. Currently, Fifth Third Bank is offering a Rate Drop promotion. You can learn more about it here.

There are several ways you can prepare if buying a home is still on your horizon. First, talk with a Fifth Third Bank Mortgage Originator or banker. They offer motivating resources such as credit simulators. Another tip is to open a goal momentum savings account, which features a mobile app allowing you to take a picture of your dream home and set goals toward it. Learn more here.

Many may feel intimidated by the bank, but Fifth Third Bank wants you to know that everyone is welcome to come in. No matter your financial needs, they are ready to help, support and help you find the right fit for whatever the next chapter in your life is.

