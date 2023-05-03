GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Today is 5/3rd day and what better way to celebrate than with Kids Food Basket in Muskegon to fight food insecurity in West Michigan? Since 1991, Fifth Third Bank has celebrated the special day. In 2012, the focus of the day shifted toward fighting food insecurity. Today, across all 82 branches in West Michigan, 600 Fifth Third Bank employees left the office and volunteered. Their goal is to help provide over 10 million meals to those in need this year. Last year, they were able to donate 8 million meals. Fifth Third Bank appreciates its partnership with Kids Food Basket and presented a $50,000 donation to the organization. Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of fighting food insecurity in West Michigan.

Fifth Third Bank wants to continue to show up daily for the children of West Michigan. Volunteers are the driving force of the community. Kids Food Basket has been working hard for 21 years to fight the food insecurity children in West Michigan face. The organization started out serving 125 children in three schools in Kent County. Since then, Kids Food Basket has grown because the need is so big. Every weekday Kids Food Basket serves over 10,000 healthy sack suppers to over 60 schools in four counties. Sadly, it only meets 12% of the need. Thankfully, because of motivated partners in the community like Fifth Third Bank, Kids Food Basket is able to continue to grow and fill that need.

Sponsor Fifth Third Bank