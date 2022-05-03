GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Happy Fifth Third Day! It is May 3rd and that means Fifth Third is in the community and doing something extra special. This year, Fifth Third Bank has dedicated their efforts to feeding the community and there is no better way to do that then to partner together with Feeding America. Fifth Third employees gathered at Feeding America locations to pack boxes of food for the community.

To go above and beyond in their efforts, Fifth Third has donated a $50,000 check to Feeding America which will provide 200,000 meals for West Michigan families in need.