GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness and support for those affected by the disease and raise funds for research into its causes, prevention, diagnosis and treatment and cure.

Recognizing the lifesaving benefits of screening mammography in reducing breast cancer mortality rates by 20%, Trinity Health launched a mobile 3D mammography unit in July, which provides vital preventive breast care in 11 locations and neighborhoods around West Michigan. If you’ve strolled around Comstock Park, you may have spotted the 40-foot unit outside Fifth Third Bank.

“Fifth Third is always looking for partners in the community. It’s been a great partnership. I congratulate Trinity Health for launching this project this year. It’s been a long time coming,” Scott Stenstrom from Fifth Third Bank said.

According to Trinity Health, the mammography unit features the same high-quality 3D imaging suite as their other imaging centers, two private changing rooms, a reception waiting area, and specially trained technologists and board-certified radiologists delivering safe, accurate breast cancer screenings to address health inequities for underserved women in the community.

“Focusing on areas where the services are really needed, where we know there are underserved potential patients and women that are either fearful or have other concerns or barriers in place, we want to make sure we’re getting to where they are rather than making them come to us,” Becky Mercier from Trinity Health stated.

Take a peek inside the mobile unit by joining Maranda for a tour featured in the segment above!

Walk-ins are welcome, and women are also encouraged to schedule an appointment online. Learn more details by visiting trinityhealthmichigan.org/mamm.

Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.