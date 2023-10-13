GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Sports isn’t just about winning. For young athletes, being a part of a team can include interacting with peers and building relationships, improving self-esteem and staying active after school.

A field hockey training team in Hague, Netherlands, has adopted this philosophy of placing high value on having fun rather than being competitive.

Maranda joined a training coach and Leonoor Vriesendorp, a former player for the Netherlands national team, to explore the perks of playing sports for the love of the game, not the scoreboard.

“The most important thing about sports is having fun and playing with your friends.” – Leonoor Vriesendorp.

