GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — For generations, Disney has moved and changed us through timeless stories and classics that are magical. Maranda and her photographer Spencer, got the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Broadway musical “Frozen” to get a glimpse of the work, effort and passion that goes into making the magic happen on stage. She also got to speak with some Michiganders who are part of the magic.

Maranda talked with Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Anna. Originally from Rochester, Michigan, she has been in the “Frozen” family since 2017. She says it is such a dream and honor to be able to bring this story to life across the country. But what she did not expect was to meet and become good friends with Kate Bailey, part of the ensemble cast, who also grew up in Rochester. At one point, the women discovered they’d gone to the same dentist growing up. Another member of the production with ties to Michigan is Dominic Dorset, who plays Kristoff. Dorset recently joined the production, hailing from Saline, Michigan.

Check out this cool video of the production coming together!

This show is special for so many reasons. Disney always finds ways to exceed our expectations and make everything magical. The show emulates love and friendships. Everyone involved in Disney’s “Frozen” is friends and you can see those bonds in this production. You won’t want to miss any of the magic this summer when “Frozen” comes to DeVos Performance Hall July 11-23.

