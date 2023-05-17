GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – In the words of Disney’s Frozen character Oaken “Hoo-hoo! Big Summer Blowout.” He is right! This summer, something magical is coming to Grand Rapids. “Disney’s Frozen the Hit Broadway Musical” is coming to The DeVos Performance Hall, from July 11 to the 23. This is a part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids Series. Learn how you can win tickets here.

Maranda got the opportunity to talk backstage with princess Anna! She helped point out some of the magic that can be missed to the untrained eye. For instance, throughout the props on the set of Frozen are hidden Mickey Mouses. See if you can find them hidden throughout the Musical. Check out an example below.

Even magic can use the help of modern technology. Much of what you will see in the Musical is enhanced by a giant video wall made up of several computers. What is quite magical is how flawlessly a crew of 100 people can come together to make the magic come to life every night on the tour.

Disney takes great pride in its productions, especially when paying attention to the fine details. Disney’s Frozen has sourced fabrics from 17 different countries. All the clothes are functional pieces, and as the movie gets colder, you will notice how much heavier the outfits become. You can learn more about Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical here.

