GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As the saying goes, “Traditional clothing transcends time and bridges generations, connecting our past to our future.” Through his work as a photographer, artist, and Dutch costume historian, Rem Van Den Bosch celebrates Dutch heritage by educating the community about traditional costumes that seamlessly blend the past and present.

Join Maranda on her thrilling adventures in the Netherlands as she uncovers the historical significance of traditional Dutch costumes and how Rem Van Den Bosch’s remarkable photography, costume creations and knowledge of Dutch heritage continues to inspire and educate future generations.

“I think it’s important that we take care of each other and take care of the world, but we do so by storytelling. I dress up younger people in traditional dresses from all regions of the Netherlands and today, from the regions of Zeeland,” Rem Van Den Bosch said. “What you see here are all these pieces of photography that are also used for educational programs for youngsters.”

West Michiganders can experience Dutch heritage, culture and traditions at the annual Tulip Time Festival in Holland, MI, returning for its 95th year on May 4-12, 2024. During the renowned eight-day event, the community and global visitors celebrate Holland’s diverse community and Dutch heritage.

Gwen Auwerda, executive director of the Tulip Time festival, shares her joy of being able to represent the cultural connections between Holland and the Netherlands at the event.

“This is just so beautiful to see a costume we’re trying to represent as well in Holland, Michigan. It keeps the traditions alive, and our heritage alive, and that’s why we dress in them for nine days during the festival. We love it.” Gwen said.

Exploring the cultural connections between Holland, MI and the Netherlands!

And the fun continues, take a look at more of Maranda’s adventures exploring Dutch culture and traditions.

Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank