GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands that times are tough due to the high inflation we are experiencing, that is why they offer several resources and budgeting tips to help community members navigate these times. It is never fun to panic when it comes to finances, Fifth Third Bank can help you get back on track and stay disciplined. It is important that we are monitoring our expenses and income as well as recognizing the fine line of things that we want versus things that we need. This can be hard but with discipline and learning a routine, you can make your budgeting goals a reality in 2023.

Another important part of budgeting is saving money. A helpful tip can be to automatically put away a certain amount of each paycheck in your savings account. That way in the case of an emergency or any unexpected expense that life brings your way you are prepared for it. Budgeting is made easier when we can visual where our money is going. Fifth Third Bank has a budget calculator as well as other tools online that can help you see the big picture when it comes to you finances. You can find more about these tools here.

Some other important tips are to use curb side when you purchase groceries instead of going in person to avoid overspending. Another tip is to use 1 or 2 credit cards and take advantage of the rewards program it has to offer. Every little bit count, and many have the option to apply those rewards to your bill or at an online store. Fifth Third Bank wants to encourage anyone to come talk about their budget. No matter what your situation is, they have experts that genuinely want to see your success and the tools to get you there.

