GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Excitement is in the air in the City of Holland as their Parks and Recreation Department and 200 enthusiastic volunteers participate in “Community Planting Days” this Friday and Saturday! The goal is to plant nearly 100,000 tulips at Window at the Waterfront in preparation for the 95th Annual “Tulip Time Festival,” returning May 4-12, 2024.

With planting tools in hand and bulbs sourced from the Netherlands, these volunteers are thrilled to beautify one of the many sites where festival goers can see a variety of vibrant tulips next spring.

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, over 400,000 bulbs have been ordered to plant. This year’s plantings will conclude around Thanksgiving.

Tulip Planting, (Before & After) 🌷

Maranda visited Window at the Waterfront to meet these hardworking volunteers, which include Nathan Bocks, Mayor of Holland, his wife, Elizabeth Bocks, Fifth Third Bank staff, Gwen Auwerda from Tulip Time, Emily Van Staalduinen, City of Holland Parks Department Greenhouse Specialist, and many community residents.

And the excitement continues! Maranda, Mayor Bocks, Gwen, Fifth Third Bank and WOOD TV8 staff are boarding a plane to fly to the Netherlands this weekend. Stay tuned for their fun adventures exploring Dutch culture!

Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank