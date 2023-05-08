GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-It is Tulip Time in Michigan, and Maranda explored a new addition to the festival this year. The Immersion Garden is a remarkable display featuring over 65,000 tulips. These stunning flowers are presented at eye and chest level so visitors can get fully immersed in the garden. This unique display helps tell the story of how tulips made their way from Turkey to the Netherlands to right here in Michigan.

For over 80 years, Fifth Third Bank has supported the Tulip Time Festival. Fifth Third Bank understands how vital Tulip Time is for its ability to bring the community together. The festival would not be possible without the support of businesses and community volunteers. There are plenty of fun events happening each day of the festival. You can find the schedule and event list here.

Sponsor Fifth Third Bank