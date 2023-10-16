GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Tulips are no ordinary flower! Not only do these colorful blooms brighten up gardens and landscapes, but they also have the power to bring people together from across the globe.

Aside from witnessing the beauty of tulips at the 95th annual Tulip Time Festival, returning May 4-12, 2024, in Holland, MI, you can also set your sights on the 75th edition of Keukenhof in the Netherlands, opening March 21 to May 15, 2024!

Known as one of the world’s largest and most beautiful spring garden, Keukenhof brings in over 1.5 million visitors each spring and has become a world-renowned attraction. According to Keukenhof staff, 80% of visitors travel from abroad (mainly Germany and the United States).

Maranda and her friends from Fifth Third Bank, the City of Holland, and the Tulip Time Festival recently visited the stunning botanical garden to see how master gardener Patrick Van Dijk and 40 gardeners prepare and plant 7 million flower bulbs at 32 ha park, and further explore the cultural connections between Holland, MI and Holland, NL.

Learn more about the 95th annual Tulip Time Festival here. Find additional information regarding the 75th edition of Keukenhof here.

