GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of the world’s fastest-growing sports, eSports, is soaring in popularity and isn’t expected to decline anytime soon. In 2022, 532 million people worldwide tuned into eSports tournaments and matches, and according to Statista, this number will skyrocket to 640.8 million viewers by 2025!

Recognizing this explosive growth, Ferris State University has invested in the future of eSports by launching a program in 2017 and providing students with the first-ever eSports arena in the entire state in August of 2023. And if this isn’t already impressive, students can also accelerate their eSports career by earning a Bachelor of Science degree in eSports Production.

Maranda stopped by the University’s state-of-the-art facility to explore its high-tech amenities, learn more about the Professional eSports Production Program, and see how students prepare for successful careers in this booming industry.

What does the Professional eSports Production Program at Ferris State University entail?

According to the University’s website, the program “focuses on production, content creation, streaming, and user interface design,” where students will “build the skills to produce and distribute content, setup, host, and stream professional esports events, and develop programmable screen overlays and user interfaces.” Learn more about the program, courses and career opportunities here.

