GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Ferris State University works very hard to provide its students with the best educational opportunities for a rewarding career after graduation. Maranda got to sit down and talk to President Bill Pink who started in July of 2022. Did you know that Dr. Bill Pink is the 19th president of Ferris State University and the first African American president in university history? Dr. Pink has a lot of passion and gratitude about being president. When talking about the university he said, “Ferris has a long and proud tradition in higher education that extends more than 135 years. Ferris embodies its core values of collaboration, diversity, ethical community, excellence, learning and opportunity. These foundational principles will be at the heart of the work we continue to do moving Ferris forward.”

Ferris State University partners with companies to help connect their students to careers. Data still shows that people who earn their bachelors and up male 100 of thousands of dollars more than those who do not. When people think of Ferris State University, Dr. Pink wants people to think that they are a relevant and responsive institution. Dr. Pink is proud to be a Bull Dog because of what the school does for people. You can learn more about all the programs and opportunities that Ferris State University has to offer here. Go Bulldogs!

