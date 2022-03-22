GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda recently visited Coopersville High School to check out their partnership with our friends a Ferris State University. Through this partnership, high school students are able to take classes to get their high school diploma while receiving college credit for the exact same class work.

Students that are taking part in this program shared with Maranda that getting college credits was easier than expected thanks to Ferris State University. These students will now be able to graduate high school with a head start on their college credits.

>>>Take a look to hear what the students and staff have to say about this program!