As the school year draws to an end, high school seniors are looking toward college in the fall! Our friends at Ferris State University are helping their incoming Freshman get prepared for the fall by encouraging them to get in contact with their school and make sure that everything is in order before move-in day.

Maranda had the opportunity to check in with representatives from Ferris Admissions and Ferris Financial Aid to talk about some helpful tips in making sure that future students are prepared to start college in the fall. A few of the biggest things that they want students to know is that they need to be checking their email, getting in contact with their university to make sure all documents are completed a signed, keep applying for scholarship dollars and remembering to have fun as they end their high school career and get ready to start a new chapter of their life.

For more information about Ferris State University and the classes that they offer visit ferris.edu.