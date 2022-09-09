GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Milk Means More is encouraging teachers and students to go on a virtual field trip to a Michigan Dairy farm through their fall 2022 virtual farm tour series. Students will be able to see how a dairy farm works and all the hard work that farmers take in caring for their calves and cows, while producing milk for the community. This is just one of several ways Milk Means More helps educate our children about Michigan’s Dairy production.

The tour will work in a series of virtual stops with the first one taking place at the Siegler Dairy Farm on September 22nd. This will be a 45-minute live tour of the farm with Farmer Kip discussing the process of the Dairy farm and how he takes care of his cows, calves, land, and the environment. Students will have the chance to see full circle how crops are planted, to being harvested, as well as get to see the equipment they use in each process.

The tours will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube for anyone to view. These tours are aimed for children in grades 3rd to 5th grade. Teachers can register to receive a Zoom link to watch with their students here. You can find out more information about the tours here.

Virtual Farm Tour Dates

Clearview Dairy Farm-October 13th

K&K Dairy Farm-November 3rd

Sponsor Milk Means More