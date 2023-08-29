GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s a reason why Mackinac Island was voted “Best Summer Travel Destination for 2023” by USA Today. Between historic landmarks, breathtaking scenery, the island’s state park, delicious fudge, horse-drawn carriages and relaxing ferry rides, it offers an unforgettable vacation experience for all visitors.

And we can’t forget about the iconic Mackinac Bridge, connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsula! Opened for public transportation in 1957, the Mackinac Bridge has remained a popular tourist attraction for over 60 years and is considered the fifth-longest suspension bridge in the world.

Maranda recently hit the road to explore the magic of Mackinac Island and the Mackinac Bridge! She also met with Cole Cavalieri, Chief Engineer of the Mackinac Bridge, to learn fun facts about the superstructure and details of the Annual Bridge Walk happening this Labor Day.

Fun facts about the Mackinac Bridge 🌉:

Construction began on May 7, 1954

The bridge officially opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957

The bridge is 5 miles long

The bridge weights 1,024,500 tons

Learn more facts on the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website.