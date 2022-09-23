GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Technology is always changing and something that has become very popular in the last decade is E-sports Ferris State University has been keeping up with the trends and has a New E-sports production program. E-sports is very similar to real sports as there is a team, jerseys and even an announcer. While ArtPrize is going on in Grand Rapids, this weekend Confluence 2022 is also taking place.

Confluence 2022 is a festival that focuses on exploring the connections between art, music science and technology. This year at the festival they are hosting a Rocket League tournament. This popular E-sports game consists of playing soccer with cars on teams featuring multiple players. This gives the general public to understand, watch and even play E-sports. The tournament consists of 2 divisions, featuring local students from high school and college.

E-sports have really taken off amongst our youth. As an example, Michigan State University has an E-sports club that consist of 1500 active members. If you are not into the actual gaming, you can get a job into E-Sports production such as the role they call a caster. This is announcing and adding color commentary to an E-sports event which is similar to announcing a sports event. Confluence 2022 is going on this weekend and best of all it is totally free. You can find more information about Confluence 2022 here.

