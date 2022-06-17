GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kids will love this immersive art installation experience at DeVos Place! Experience beautiful art by Van Gogh come to life across 30,000 square feet of space. The whole family will enjoy getting to be a part of iconic art pieces. You’ll get to experience 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s artworks, including his most iconic pieces.

We stopped by “Beyond Van Gogh” to get a sneak peek at what it’s all about. Take a look!

Beyond Van Gogh

DeVos Place

Now through July 9th

You can get tickets to check it out here!