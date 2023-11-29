GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season is in full swing at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

Every Wednesday to Sunday, through December 23, experience West Michigan’s largest traditional European Christmas village, the Christkindl Markt!

If you’re searching for a seasonal spot to indulge in festive treats and beverages, shop for handmade gifts from 30+ vendors, enjoy live holiday entertainment, and admire holiday lights and decor, the Christkindl Markt is the perfect destination to visit with family and friends repeatedly, according to the Markt’s Manager Karen Carpenter.

“We are welcoming everybody on a repeated basis. We don’t want you to just come once. We want you to come back again and again to see what’s new and different every time you come,” Carpenter said.

Join Maranda as she explores the Markt to preview upcoming activities and experiences for kids, adults, families, and visitors alike and to view unique vendors and products, including s’mores kits offered by Fudging Around and DIY terrarium kits by The Market Made.