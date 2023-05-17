GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) —The weather is warmer, and spring is in full swing. As we transition into warmer days, our kids will have more opportunities to play outdoors by themselves and with friends. This introduces the opportunity for kids to get into some trouble.

This spring and summer, don’t make the mistake of not teaching your children the hazards of playing with fire and proper fire safety. While most of us have heard the song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel, experts are saying kids are starting several fires.

Our friends at E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety have information on why kids start fires and tips on teaching fire safety. You can read the entire article on their website here.

Sponsor E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety