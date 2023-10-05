GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- October is National Fire Prevention Month, and the Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department and E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety are raising fire safety awareness to help protect families and their homes.

Local firefighters and departments promote fire safety within the community by installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and partnering with schools and educators to teach students about fire prevention.

This year, there is an extensive focus on preventing home fires caused by cooking. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 170,000 residential building fires resulted from cooking in 2021. While this number may seem staggering, E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety and the Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department don’t want the community to fear. Instead, we’re encouraged to be vigilant.

Here are some fire safety tips!

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Stand by your pan: If you are frying, grilling, or broiling food, it’s best to stay in your kitchen. If you must leave the area, even for a moment, turn off the stove.

If a fire occurs on your stove:

Cover your hands with a mitt so you don’t get burned.

Turn off the heat source and let your cooking pan cool

Smother the fire with a metal pan lid. Never use a glass lid.

Let the pan sit on the stove until it cools down, and refrain from picking it up.

Keep pans/pan handles out of reach from children.

Learn more about fire safety and prevention.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the community can join the Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department for their “Fire Prevention Open House.” From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., enjoy an extrication demonstration, free hotdogs, activities and games. Find additional information here.

Special thanks to Chief Travis Kroll from the Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department, Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety, and all firefighters and staff for their dedication to keeping the community safe with these prevention tips!

We’d also like to thank our friends at BIGGBY COFFEE for supplying our local heroes with coffee, donuts and muffins as an expression of appreciation!

