GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Since 1995, E.S.C.A.P.E Kids Fire Prevention and ESCAPE Fire & Safety Services has delivered safe, effective, and economical fire and live safety training to children and adults of all ages. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the local nonprofit organization and Maranda recognized Brenda Hunt, President and CEO of the Battle Creek Community Foundation, for her dedication to promoting fire safety in her community.

“In recognition of your outstanding dedication and advocacy to our mutual goal of fire prevention and safety. The exemplary service and commitment you have shown to the Battle Creek community is phenomenal. We wish you well and thank you for your leadership,” a plaque presented to Brenda reads.

Congratulations, Brenda! Cheers to making a difference “Where You Live.”