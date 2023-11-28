GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’ve ever visited or heard of the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Inc., located in Rockford, MI, you know it’s a special place where amazing things happen daily. Well, today is no different!

Thanks to the generosity of Can-Am and U.S. 27 Motorsports & Trailers, the Equest Center was nominated to receive a 2024 Can-Am Defender loaded with all the bells and whistles-heat, air conditioning, weather protection, and many more amenities.

The nomination stems from Can-Am’s promotion encouraging dealerships to nominate a local business or organization that could benefit from receiving one of their products. Out of 22 nominations, the Equest Center was one of three Michigan organizations to receive a Can-Am vehicle, which Shane Sake from U.S. 27 Motor Sports believes is well deserved.

“Seeing what they do for kids in need and people that have therapeutic needs and things like that, I just thought it’s an awesome organization and really wanted to try and recognize and give something back to them,” Sake said.

The sweet ride may retail for $35,000, but its value in supporting the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding is priceless. According to Kathy Ryan, the Center will utilize the vehicle to provide tours to donors and guests and transport food to horses.

Congratulations to the Equest Center, and cheers to giving back to businesses and organizations “Where You Live!”