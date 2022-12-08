Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Village of Rosemont is sparkling with Christmas magic this time of the year. What makes the Village of Rosemont so special is because the community is one big family that invites everyone to come visit and enjoy the holidays. It is the perfect destination to get away, relax, and have fun as it is just around the lakeshore for us West Michiganders. While there is so much to do at the Village of Rosemont one place you and your family will not want to miss is the Sugar Factory.

The Sugar Factory is an amazing experience that features a retail store and ice cream shop along with a dazzling dining venue. You and your kids are sure to fall in love with the retail store at the Sugar Factory. They offer so many different varieties of candy it may be hard to narrow down your choices of just what to get. They also offer ice cream and other cool gifts, including a line of Couture Pops that are enjoyed by pop icons such as Katy Perry and Britney Spears to name a few.

Aside from the store you are sure to fall in love with all the delicious food that you can enjoy while you dine at the Sugar Factory. They serve Breakfast, lunch, and dinner with so many delicious options there should be something for everyone. Some favorites include the Flaming Hot Cheetos Burger, or their delicious specialty pancake stacks. True to its name you better believe that the Sugar Factory has some amazing deserts. Their insane milkshakes come in a variety of delicious varieties. Another popular item at the Sugar factory is their Goblets. These come in both Alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties so everyone can enjoy the delicious excitement of watching smoke come off the Goblet.

