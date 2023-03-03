GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Education comes in many forms but for the kids that get to visit the Critter Barn it is quite the experience. With hands on learning involving farm animals and chores children can learn classroom concepts out at the barn. The Critter Barn has a new location, offering 36 acres with new barns that are equipped to teach both adults and children. Best of all the Critter Barn is Handi-Cap accessible, with sidewalks connecting all the buildings, as well as accessible bathrooms.

Children that visit the Critter Barn get the opportunity to take the things they are working on in class and apply it in the barn. Children work on math and literacy skills while learning how to perform farm chores. This is truly a unique experience for these children that fully engages them in learning. You can learn more about all of the amazing things happening at the Critter Barn here.