GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More is all about making sure our kids are eating healthy so they can have a brighter future. In ArtPrize theme, Jenn Struik, Experienced Chef and Registered Dietician is here to show us how to make a healthy and festive charcuterie board. She made a pumpkin cheese ball using cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning blend and cream cheese. After forming the ball, she rolled them into crumbled crackers and topped it using a green bell pepper top. To make the Salami roses, she took a mason jar and started folding the meat around the rim of the jar, overlapping the slices until the entire rim is covered. Then she flipped the jar to make the flower. She also used slices of cheese, vegetables, and crackers, to make this a healthy and festive after school snack for the kids.

Kids Food Basket’s goal is to make healthy food accessible to children in West Michigan. Thousands of families do not have the resources to consistently obtain healthy food. Kids Food Basket knows the importance of eating healthy food when it comes toc children. Kids learn much better and can thrive better at school when they eat healthy. Every school day and throughout the summer Kids food Basket provides 9600 meals to students in Kent County, Muskegon County, Ottawa County and Allegan County. They are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year by collecting 200,000 brown decorated bags that these kids will be excited to see when they eat at school. Rodney Savage, Director of Engagement, Equity and Inclusion could not have put it better when it comes to kids in West Michigan eating healthy “Good food is the foundation of good health and good health is the foundation of a good future.”

Sponsor Milk Means More