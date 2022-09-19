GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —For many, retirement is a time to wind down and start to enjoy life after the workforce. For Rick Blauwkamp retirement meant doing something different. Rick became a bus driver for Holland Christian schools after he retired in 2010. Very quickly into retirement Rick realized that retirement can mean more than just taking it easy and “doing nothing”. Looking for something to do he decided it would be fun to become a bus driver. That is when he started working at Holland Christian Schools.

Every morning Rick greets each student with a smile and a good morning. He says, “You don’t know what they’ve been through and gone through, “If I can get students to their teachers in a positive mood it makes the transition a little nicer for everyone.” Rick also helps brighten the student’s day by helping take students to parks and field trips. The students eagerly share with Rick what they are learning and in a special way Rick has become connected with these kids.

