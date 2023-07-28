GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-This weekend, the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation is hosting its third annual Global Water Fest GR. This two-day event features the return of four beautiful dragon boats that will race down the Grand River. The Global Water Fest GR starts this Saturday, July 29, at 8 a.m. and goes through Sunday, July 30.

There will be opportunities for adults and kids to race in the dragon boats during adult and youth races.

The event is free, and you can learn more about the Global Water Fest GR here.

Here are some fun photos from last year’s festival.