GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day off for students of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools. It became what they are calling a “day on” as students participated in volunteering and service opportunities in their community to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. This was possible because a committee of teachers, community members and school administrators who made this volunteer and service opportunities possible. These students were able to learn and serve as well as be inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

150 Grand Have Area Public School students ranging age grades 5 through 12 who took the time on their day off to volunteer. You can read the full story here.

