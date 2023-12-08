GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Teachers across West Michigan are inspiring the next generation of change-makers!

One in particular, Andy Losik from Blue Star Elementary in Hamilton, MI, is taking learning to the next level by exposing students to the fundamentals of STEM through unique and immersive activities and lessons.

“Here at Blue Star, we try to really craft a unique experience for our kids and to give them skills early on, as early as kindergarten,” Losik said.

It’s all about encouraging kids to think outside the box and supplying them with skills to use as they matriculate to higher grade levels.

“We’re teaching the design process and how to engineer so that they can apply that to their elementary school life, middle and high school life, but then get a jumpstart on being a problem solver and a collaborator in their entire life,” Losik added.

Losik’s innovative lesson plans, which currently entail crafting Christmas ornaments through laser-cutting technology and building a replica school with graham crackers, are all the rave among students.

“I like Mr. Losik because he just has like all this engineering, and then you can actually get out of all the learning stuff, and it’s just like a free class, and you can have all the fun with science, engineering and math,” a student said.

This high remark is just one of many Losik has received. Over the years, Blue Star Elementary Staff have noticed his ability to connect with kids and leave a positive impact.

“He is a wonderful teacher,” Deb Scholten, Blue Star Elementary building secretary, said. “I’ve worked with him for over 20 years here at Blue Star. He loves kids, he’s very passionate about his job, and he always has fun things for them to do. He makes learning a good experience for them.”

