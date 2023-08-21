GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Nearly 500 transportation staff from Muskegon and Ottawa counties attended a Transportation In-Service event at Ceglarek Fine Arts Center in Allendale Tuesday, Aug. 8, hosted by the Ottawa/Muskegon Transportation Training Agency.

Topics covered during the training included handling student behavior, general safety and a particular focus on proactive response to prevent, avoid and deal with unexpected violence and threats on the bus.

“Though a difficult topic, all feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Angela Brown, Director of Facilities Management and Ottawa/Muskegon Transportation Training Agency said. “We have already heard a couple of districts plan to provide similar mini-safety exercises throughout the coming school year which is exactly what we had hoped this in-service would produce.”

The training brought together many agencies to facilitate the hands-on demonstrations including fire and police departments from Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon, Norton Shores, Ottawa County and Zeeland along with transportation directors from districts around the ISDs.

“We are thankful to the many partners who participated and helped make this first-ever training a resounding success,” Brown said. “Our transportation employees are such an important part of our students’ lives, and we are proud to help them feel empowered to take action for the safety of all.”

Ottawa Area ISD operates one of 17 transportation training agencies in Michigan and covers all OAISD and MAISD districts.

