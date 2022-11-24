GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District has many members throughout their school district that are making sure that everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Both Sheldon Pines School ad Careerline Tech Center students and staff worked hard to donate meals to students and families in need. Sheldon Pines School were able to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 20 SPS students and their families and Careerline Tech center delivered over 40 meals. This time of year can be tough for many families just trying to get by. Some families cannot afford to spend money on other expenses including things like Thanksgiving dinner.

Sheldon Pines School gave 20 students and their families everything they needed to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Staff at Sheldon Pines School were able to provide the turkeys and staff from around Ottawa Area Intermediate School District pitched in donating, yams, gravy, and mashed potatoes. Brandie Navarro, Director for SPS, said that the generosity of her co-workers never stops amazing her. “Thanks to every person who donated food, money, time and energy to this project. Thanks to you, all the families that signed up for Thanksgiving boxes were able to get a full Thanksgiving meal.” You can find more information about Sheldon Pines School here.

At Career Tech Center, over 540 students and their families will receive Thanksgiving meal boxes prepared by students and instructors from different programs. Agriculture and Animal Science program students and staff donated chicken. Baked pies and dinner rolls were donated by the Pastry Arts and Baking students. The Culinary Arts students made mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and squash. You can find more information about Career Tech Center here.

