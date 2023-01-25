GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Ottawa Community Schools Network has collaborated with Holland Public Schools and the Pathways to Potential Program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to offer students in need in their community a special store to help make life easier. They work hard to reduce the barriers to success for their students and families to create clearer access to resources. The Power H Shop is open once a month providing essential items for students and their families in crisis to be able to shop for free. The Power H Shop is located at Longfellow Elementary School. The shop is able to operate thanks to partnerships with individual donors, community organizations and local business owners. These donors keep the store in stock with items such as school supplies, cleaning supplies, winter coats and boots, hygiene products and many other essential items.

One of those partners is Sue Woodward, the founder of David’s Sparks of Joy, which was named after her late son who loved Christmas. She heard about what the Power H shop and was inspired. She gave artificial Christmas trees with ornaments, stockings, decorations and lights to families who didn’t have them. “I was so impressed by how HPS is helping out their families. I knew this is the place I wanted to give away my trees,” Sue Woodward.

Another partner is the Apothecary Gift Shop in Holland. Sharon Fisher, second-generation owner of the Apothecary gift shop, said that she is grateful for everything that the community has done for the gift shop and wanted to give back. She connected with a few non-profit organizations, Holland Public Schools being one of them. “I asked customers and employees to join in supporting the Power H Shop so we can donate anything a family might need. It feels good to give back to the community.”

POWER H Store Give Back Event!

The Power H Shop is hosting a giveback event on February 2nd, 4:30-5:30pm at Longfellow Elementary school. This event is a chance for families, community members, organizations and businesses have the opportunity to give back by dropping off household items for families at their March shopping date. Please see the list below of items the Power H shop will be accepting at the event. You can find more information about the Power H Store give back event here.

You can find more information about Holland Public Schools here. You can also make donations to the Power H Shop here at their Amazon wish list.

