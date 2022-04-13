GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Jenison Childhood Center takes learning outdoors and offers students the opportunity to learn in a new way. Through rain, sleet and snow these young students are taking on new adventures and growing their minds in a unique way. Students are able to work on problem solving skills and their ability to be flexible and cope with change. Most importantly, these students are able to experience learning without screens and which helps their minds grown even stronger!

This program is included in Ottawa Area Schools Great Start Readiness Program, that means qualifying preschools can attend this unique learning program at little to no cost. If you are looking to get your child involved in this program head to oaisd.org.