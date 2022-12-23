GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Students in the Software and Game Development program at Careerline Tech Center, a service of Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, held a Toys for Tots campaign as a community service project for the program. For over 10 years Software and Game Development students have supported the community with their Toys for Tots Campaign. Toy collection boxes were placed in each of the Tech Center’s classrooms, the front office, and even an OAISD Educational Services building nearby. Students in the program were then responsible for promoting and running the Toy Drive.

Students collected and counted the toys, promoted the drive through inspiring announcements over the PA, and then taking the boxes full of toys out to the Lakeshore Toys for Tots pickup truck. Not only do students get to help children celebrate Christmas in West Michigan but they also get to learn and practice employability and leadership skills. Those skills include organization, professionalism, and communication to have a successful Toys for Tots campaign. You can read the full story and learn more about the Toys for Tots drive and the Software and Game Development Program at Careerline Tech Center here.

