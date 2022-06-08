GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the last day of school for the kids at Forest Grove Elementary – which means it’s Pet Day, a tradition dating back to the 1960s. Parents and other special guests are invited to join students and staff on the playground with their favorite pets, including cats, dogs, farm animals, amphibians, reptiles and even Skippy, the 1st grade class pet (a bearded dragon!) It’s a unique way for students to celebrate the start of summer, which means more time spent with beloved pets.

We stopped by Forest Grove to take a look at some of the festivities and meet some of the awesome pets!

