Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Ottawa Area Secure Schools Network provides a well-coordinated way for schools and community agencies to work together to serve families within the Ottawa Area ISD service region. The Ottawa Area Secure Schools Network is a joint effort between schools, emergency responders and law enforcement. Each year the program focuses on one theme or main point and this year there was a lot of focus on threat assessments due to current events. Ottawa Area Schools are better equipped because of these safety measures and will be able to respond to protect and uphold the safety of their students.

It is very important to Ottawa Area Schools that parents know that their kids are in a safe space. A lot of people want nothing more than to know that their kids are enjoying schools and extra-curricular activities safely. When asked about the impact that the Ottawa Area Schools Network had on Saugatuck Public Schools Superintendent said, “I think the great thing about the Ottawa Area Schools Network is the scaffolding that it provides for all schools in the region to really continue to improve our safety procedures, practices, and I think really have best practices to keep students and staff safe at school.”

