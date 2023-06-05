GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Students at Quincy Elementary School had so much fun celebrating the final days of school at field day. All the kids were able to participate in fun activities outside, set up by their gym teacher and over 40 volunteers. The kids got to enjoy dump tanks, ice cream machines and playing limbo, tag and an assortment of other fun activities. Many kids were able to meet new students and hang out with their friends. This is a great way for these kids and teachers to celebrate all the hard work they put in this school year.

