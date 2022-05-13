GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ottawa Area ISD Careerline Tech Center students have a unique opportunity to explore different career fields and practice their skills among experts. Some students even explorer fields that break traditions of traditional gender roles and for that they have been awarded by Michigan Department of Ed. These students have demonstrated success in their programs and have proved that breaking tradition pays off.

The recipients are:

Jazmin Jimenez CTC Public Safety and Security Services program and West Ottawa High School senior Breaking Traditions Merit Award

CTC Public Safety and Security Services program and West Ottawa High School senior John Nieboer CTC Health Careers/Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) program and Coopersville High School junior Breaking Traditions Merit Award

CTC Health Careers/Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) program and Coopersville High School junior Kavan Belmont CTC Health Careers/Phlebotomy program and Hudsonville High School junior Breaking Traditions Certificate of Recognition

Izabella Colunga CTC Automotive Technology program and West Ottawa High School junior Breaking Traditions Certificate of Recognition

Angel Zarate CTC Advanced Healthcare program and Allendale High School senior Breaking Traditions Certificate of Recognition



Director of Careerline Tech Center Dave Searles said these students are role models and can inspire others to follow their own career passion. “We encourage all our students to connect with careers that fit their talents and skills, regardless of their gender or background,” said Searles. “I’m proud of all our students considered non-traditional at Careerline Tech Center who feel empowered and supported by our staff to follow their career dreams. These individuals serve as inspiration for other students.”