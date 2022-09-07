GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the dog days of summer come to a close the West Michigan Whitecaps are not quite ready to close the door on summer just yet. Tonight, they are having their 3rd and final dog day of the season at LMCU ballpark. Fans are encouraged to bring their well-behaved dogs out to the ballpark for a night full of fun and special dog themed promotions. There will even be pup cups for dogs sold at the concession stand. If you do not have a pet don’t worry, you can enjoy everyone else’s.

The Whitecaps teamed up with the Bissell Pet foundation and part of the proceeds from tonight’s game go to support the foundation. The Bissell Pet foundation is located in Grand Rapids and main goal is to end pet homelessness. They provide a variety of services and events such as the empty the shelter event which is the largest animal adoption event in the nation. They also provide services such as spray and neuter, microchipping, and vaccinations. All these programs benefit shelters across the country and the Bissell Pet foundation goal is that every pet ends up in a loving home.

There are 5 regular season games left in the Whitecaps season with the final game being played this Sunday. The Whitecaps are hoping to make the playoffs this year and need your support. They play tonight through Sunday and there are still plenty of tickets available for you to get out and root on the Whitecaps. You can find ticket information here.

Sponsor Whitecaps