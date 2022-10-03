GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Meijer is dedicated and committed to bringing the community fresh and delicious ingredients to accommodate to our ever so busy lifestyles. They have introduced a new product line that is available in the deli section titled Crafted Market Signatures by Meijer. The new product line features several different mealtime options encompassing all sorts of delicious dinner options. The ready to heat meals are located by the deli in the grab and go case. Each of these meals is precooked and prepared fresh in house daily for your enjoyment.

Meijer is reaching the community needs by offering healthy, fresh, and affordable dinner solutions. Upon conducting a survey on their customers when asked Meijer found that 80 percent of its customers did not know what they were going to eat for dinner that night by 4pm. Most of these meals take 5 minutes or less to cook in your microwave or oven. Not only are these perfect for dinner, but they are also a great fit for lunch. Next time you go to Meijer make sure you check out the Grab and Go section in the deli to find their new line, Crafted Market Signatures.

