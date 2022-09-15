The wait is over, ArtPrize 2022 has officially started, and we are so excited to see all of the amazing art that 700 artists have brought to display. There is a festive feel in the air as artists and artwork alike have lined the streets of Grand Rapids. ArtPrize is a special event that makes us proud of being a part of Grand Rapids. Derek Call, the operations director for ArtPrize encourages families especially children to come on down to ArtPrize. He says that there is so much that children can learn about art and expression, they have the opportunity to not only learn about how art is made but be able to see where it can take them in the professional world.

ArtPrize would not be the same without some of the great groups and originations that come out and create and interactive learning space for visitors. Cultivate came to ArtPrize with interactive art stations that included supplies and allowed guests to take home their own art. One of their focusses is to get people to be creative and to think like an artist.

Things even got a bit magical at ArtPrize as Mariah from the John Ball Zoo came dressed as a wizard! John Ball Zoo is starting up their Wizarding Weekends again and the first one is this weekend. You can enjoy lots of Wizard themed games and activities such as giant wizard chess and face painting. You can find out more about the fun activities John Ball Zoo will be having at their Wizarding Week here.

