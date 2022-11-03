Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.

Fifth Third Bank supports this Institute because they share a common goal of wanting to change lives through research today for generations to come. When talking about the importance of events like this one Scott Stenstrom from Fifth Third Bank said, “An event like this gives you a glimmer at what it is like when we find cures to these diseases.” Hope on the Hill is one of the largest fundraisers in West Michigan and another reason Fifth Third Bank is a partner is because all the proceeds go directly to research at the Van Andel Institute.

Asides from sharing amazing research and steps forward that the instate is making something else magical took place during this year’s annual Hope on the Hill Gala. Famous Magician Michael Carbonaro performed at the event. Like the institute, Michael also likes performing magic and miracles. Michael also has his own tv show “The Carbonaro Effect”.

Sponsor Van Andel Institute

Sponsor Fifth Third Bank