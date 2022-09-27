GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Battle Creek Community Foundation is all about supporting the community. Clovis from Battle Creek Community Foundation makes beautiful puppets that engages kids with real world issues. Clovis works with the Felt Bros. Industries in Battle Creek and they build puppets for several different programs they have including a dementia program, after school programs, and a holiday program. What makes these puppets so special is how they can teach kids about hard topics in a practical way where they can relate to the puppet as well as make a new friend.

Using the same ideas from Jim Henson and Sesame Street these programs can help educate and get kids thinking about issues they may not completely understand. This is a fun and creative approach to get kids to think critically about real world issues. You can make your own puppets at home by using felt and tracing your hand on a piece of paper. Then you can sew or glue them together and add googly eyes, pipe cleaners, glitter and whatever else you can think of to make your puppet come to life. You can follow along in the video above to make your own puppet.

Battle Creek Community Foundation